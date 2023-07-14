The Allen County commissioners today approved two measures to help ensure the current jail runs smoothly.
The commissioners approved an amendment to the contract with Florida-based Trinity Services Group Inc., stipulating the food service business will put aside $50,000 for potential kitchen equipment replacement or upgrades at Allen County Jail. They also approved a $9,600 contract with Fort Wayne’s Engineering Resources Inc. for jail lift station repairs, which could cost $155,000.
Commissioners Rich Beck and Nelson Peters unanimously approved the requests. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.
Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff, said the lift station has needed repairs for a while, but when Engineering Resources did initial work on it two years ago, the firm recommended waiting. Supply chain issues would have put the cost about $100,000 more than the new estimate, so county workers made fixes to keep it operating.
The lift station sends the jail’s sewage to Fort Wayne’s Water Pollution Control Plant.