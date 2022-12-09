A resident of a second neighborhood came forward with concerns about the new site for the Allen County Jail, and a study of the current jail was approved during this morning's county commissioners' meeting.
Commissioners also revealed that a site plan for the facility now proposed for 142 acres at 2911 Meyer Road was filed this week.
The flurry of activity came as the commissioners face their next federal court hearing next Friday on how they plan to correct overcrowding and understaffing ruled unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty.
The plans for a new jail were filed Tuesday to meet a deadline to be heard at the January meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioner Therese Brown said after the meeting.
Commissioners approved a $30,000 study by DLZ of Indiana LLC, Fort Wayne, for "a facility assessment" of the current jail at 101 E. Superior St. The goal is to determine what maintenance might need to be done and not making a large capital investment in over maintaining a facility that may not be in use in four to six years, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.
Plans for the old jail are still up in the air, Commissioner Nelson Peters told The Journal Gazette after the meeting.
"It could be used. We just don't know," Peters said of the current jail. "We want to look at what needs to be maintained or fixed or could be used for something else."
Kassy Feemster, who lives on Bremer Road, told commissioners a jail at the county's newly preferred site "just doesn't feel right."
A single mother of three children, Feemster said she knows the family property she lives in is in an industrial area, but that means she has been able to have "a city-country" feel that she enjoys.
Her parents previously lived in the house, and her mother, Tina Hughes, also addressed the commissioners.