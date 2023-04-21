Allen County officially owns site planned to be the home of the new County Jail, which could cost more than $300 million.
Commissioner Nelson Peters’ jail update at Friday’s meeting was brief but marked a significant milestone. The Allen County commissioners closed about a week ago on the property at 2911 Meyer Road that it first identified as a possible jail site in November.
“We’ve now got a place that, for the most part, I think the public is agreeable to locate a jail,” Peters said.
The 142-acre site that sold for $6.3 million is the former home of International Harvester. The 400,000-square-foot correctional facility is planned for the eastern half of the property that is currently farmland.
The other half of the land has been developed and contains buildings that can be used for expansion or other county uses.
The commissioners and Allen County sheriff are required to address unacceptable conditions at the jail, including overcrowding and understaffing, through a federal court order in response to a lawsuit. The commissioners oversee the building, so they have said the order forces them to build a new jail.
The current jail, which is located downtown on Clinton Street across from Headwaters Park, is landlocked. Its capacity is 732 inmates.
The new jail is expected to cost more than $300 million and will have space for more than 1,300 beds.
The commissioners first explored building a new jail on the 200 acres the county already owns at the intersection of East Paulding and Adams Center roads.
The site was opposed by many nearby residents and advocates, in part because of its proximity to schools. That location is about a half-mile away from three southeast Fort Wayne school buildings.
The Meyer Road has one nearby neighborhood – Sunnymede. Some residents have had concerns, including potential increased flooding in the neighborhood and higher crime rates.
Officials have incorporated some of the residents’ opinions into the plan, including adding a fence between the neighborhood and the jail.
The Meyer Road site had a confinement facility approved as a contingent use by the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals in February.
Elevatus Architecture continues to work with county officials on developing the plan. The commissioners in March approved Weigand Construction as the construction manager.