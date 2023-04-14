The Allen County Commissioners on Friday gave more work to a consulting firm for the proposed new jail, approving more than $200,000 to the contract.
Chris Cloud, the county commissioner’s chief of staff, said the $227,085 increase in the contract with Elevatus means the architecture firm will pay the costs for consultants at DLZ to be a subcontractor.
The commissioners approved an amendment Friday that adds several studies, including a property survey, said Cory Miller, president of Elevatus.
Commissioner Richard Beck said the change would streamline the process for Allen County.
Miller said the cost is the same as it would be if Allen County contracted out the work itself, but this will make preliminary work easier for his company.
“We’ll control it and be able to understand the information,” Miller said. “We want to make sure our entire design team is working together.”
The engineering and architectural consultant DLZ, which has a Fort Wayne office, will handle the offsite planning, which will include utility connections and road work, he said.
The additional work changes the time schedule for design development from April to June, he said. However, that won’t change the jail construction schedule, which is expected to start in about a year and finish in spring 2027.
The county plans to build the jail on 70 acres at the old International Harvester site at 3003 Meyer Road. The 142-acre site will allow for possible growth and other county uses.
Residents of the adjacent Sunnymede neighborhood have voiced concerns about how building a jail would affect existing flooding issues. Miller said flooding was mentioned at every public meeting, and the property survey will look at how water flows across the property.
The goal is to ensure the jail’s construction won’t add to Sunnymede’s flooding, he said. Miller was unable to say whether it would help the neighborhood’s problem.