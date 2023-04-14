The Allen County Commissioners gave more work to a consulting firm for the proposed new jail, approving more than $200,000 to the contract.
Chris Cloud, the county commissioner’s chief of staff, said the $227,085 increase in the contract with Elevatus means the architecture firm will pay the costs for consultants at DLZ to be a subcontractor.
The commissioners approved an amendment Friday that adds several studies, including for utility connections and engineering, road improvements and traffic, and for the property survey, said Cory Miller, president of Elevatus.
Commissioner Richard Beck said the change would streamline the process and make the planning process easier for Allen County.
Cory Miller, president of Elevatus, said the cost is the same as it would be if Allen County contracted out the work itself, but this will make preliminary work easier for his company.
“We’ll control it and be able to understand the information,” Miller said. “We want to make sure our entire design team is working together.”
The engineering and architectural consultant DLZ, which has a Fort Wayne office, will handle the offsite planning, which will include utility connections and road work, he said.
The additional work changes the time schedule for design development from April to June, he said. However, that won’t change the jail construction schedule, which is expected to start in about a year and finish in spring 2027.
The county plans to build the jail on 70 acres at the old International Harvester site at 3003 Meyer Road. The site will have 142 acres, allowing for possible growth and other county uses.
Residents of the adjacent Sunnymede neighborhood have voiced concerns about how building a jail would affect an existing flooding issues. Miller said flooding was mentioned at every public meeting, and the property survey will look at how water flows across the property in the coming weeks.
Miller said the goal of studying water flow is to ensure the jail's construction won't add to Sunnymede's flooding. He was unable to say whether it would help the neighborhood's problem, but he said he hopes it will.