A request to contribute $25,000 to help Visit Fort Wayne fund a study on long-term tourism prospects was taken under advisement Friday by the Allen County Commissioners.
Visit Fort Wayne President and CEO Jill Boggs called the study a vision and roadmap for sustaining and building on the estimated $742 million in annual local spending by visitors.
The study would include 10-year projections and serve as a master plan for the agency, Boggs said.
Commissioner Nelson Peters moved to approve the proposal but was reminded by Commissioners President Therese Brown and Chris Cloud, commissioners chief of staff, that the plan was to take the request under advisement.
Peters then withdrew his motion. Cloud said after the meeting that if the commissioners want to contribute, that could be arranged from their own budget, and the request would not require separate legislative action.
Boggs recently marked her one-year anniversary as head of Visit Fort Wayne. She said the agency also is seeking funding for the study from the city of Fort Wayne, the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. The capital improvement board agreed to contribute during a meeting earlier this week.
The 20-week study would be conducted by CSL International, Boggs said. CSL is a consulting company with offices in Minneapolis, New York City and Frisco, Texas.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Reported that revised plans for the new jail site at 2911 Meyer Road are due early next week in the Department of Planning Services office in order to be considered during the Feb. 16 meeting of the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals. The revision comes after residents of the neighboring Sunnymede housing development and others asked for the property to be surrounded by a fence.
• Said they had been contacted this week by Help Not Handcuffs requesting a meeting. The group is among opponents of the county’s plan to build the new jail. Members are seeking alternatives for those with addiction or mental health issues. Commissioner Brown said they received the letter Thursday night and that no decisions had been made. Peters said the group already had at least two opportunities to meet.
• Heard an annual update from three members of the capital improvement board on projects, including an agreement that the sale to the board of the so-called fast-food block along West Jefferson Boulevard just west of the Grand Wayne must close by January 2024.
• Unanimously agreed to contract with ConvergeOne to transfer the county’s phone system to a cloud-based system. The nationwide business has an office in Indianapolis.
• Unanimously agreed to join with nearly a dozen other municipalities to help develop the 81-mile-long Poka-bache Connector Trail, which will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola, to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.
• Unanimously extended an agreement providing an incentive to the Fort Wayne Komets through 2024 if they reach a certain attendance number. Neither figure was available Friday.