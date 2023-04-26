The Allen County commissioners have offered Three Rivers Ambulance Authority less than half of the funding it requested, along with a list of conditions.
The move comes almost a month after Fort Wayne officials pledged $3 million to help the ambulance authority that is facing a deficit after taking over its own operations last year.
The commissioners sent a letter one week ago to Joel Benz, executive director of the ambulance authority, that said the county would consider contributing up to $400,000 to help the service until it becomes financially solvent again. Benz previously estimated it will take $3.8 million to sustain the service for two years while it rebuilds.
The organization provides service to Fort Wayne and several townships in Allen County. Benz said in March that his organization serves about 30,000 residents outside city limits. The county also has four Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board appointments – the same as the city administration.
The ambulance authority has struggled financially since it took over operations from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Services, in September. PatientCare was in default and for about two years hadn’t met the 90% rate required for responding to priority emergencies within 8 1/2 minutes.
As part of the takeover, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority bought the company’s equipment, including ambulances, for about $1 million. It also raised pay rates for paramedics and emergency medical technicians, matching the rates of similarly sized operations in efforts to retain employees and attract new ones, Benz has said.
Fort Wayne City Council approved a month ago a request to provide up to $3 million – in three disbursements of $1 million – to keep the ambulance authority functioning. On March 30, the county commissioners issued a statement that said they were talking with the ambulance authority about helping with its financial difficulties.
However, the commissioners’ recent letter said unincorporated Allen County agencies supported the ambulance authority for 18 months by making emergency medical service runs in the areas the ambulance authority serves. The letter estimated township fire departments made more than 3,000 emergency medical service responses, which cost about $1.2 million.
The letter said Allen County would help by paying up to $200,000 for ambulance runs the townships and fire districts make in Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s territory.
The county would provide $200,000 as a stipend with the creation of an Emergency Medical Services Task Force, which would have members appointed by the commissioners and Mayor Tom Henry’s office address five stipulations.
The county will provide funding if the task force addresses:
• Creating a new uniform ambulance ordinance;
• Developing an agreement between all Allen County emergency medical service providers;
• Exploring organizational and financial models for a permanent solution;
• Addressing ambulance authority income problems, including balance billing, Medicaid reimbursements, transports and unrecovered revenues; and
• Ending an agreement in which Three Rivers Ambulance Authority pays the city $400,000 a year for EMT training for Fort Wayne firefighters.
Benz has said that the service has recently relied less on outside ambulance runs because the organization has hired more employees, is collecting more revenues and is seeing results from a new bill collection service.
Benz declined Wednesday to comment on the commissioners’ letter beyond saying the ambulance authority’s board is considering it and has disagreements with what the letter said.
The board members are expected to address the letter at its meeting at 4 p.m. today.