A revised site plan for the proposed Allen County Jail on Meyer Road shows the orientation of the 400,000-square-foot building has been flipped, moving the facility's entrance farther away from the nearby neighborhood.
The new plans contain "several major structural and site changes," the county website says. The changes were incorporated after a meeting with area residents, including those from the nearby Sunnymede addition who are concerned about access, screening and drainage.
Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, said county officials did what they could do with the new plans.
"The residents' requests were consistent," Cloud said, "and they were reasonable requests."
The new site plan and several conceptual drawings from Engineering Resources and Elevatus Architects, both of Fort Wayne, were posted Wednesday afternoon on commissioners website. Jail updates can be found at www.allencounty.us/update.
The new drawings show the jail building shifted 75 feet to the west, a change that lessens the direct sight lines from the Sunnymede neighborhood to the north. More of the structure is now behind a previously proposed berm topped by trees, Cloud said.
The exit door where inmates are released and the entrance when new offenders are processed will now lie to the south side of the tract where there aren't nearby residents, he said. Additionally, a fence along the north side of the property to prevent easy access to and from Sunnymede is now depicted, which was requested by residents who provided input for the site design in January.
Cory Miller, partner in Elevatus, has said architects originally thought the neighborhood would not see a fence as desirable, but a barrier has been frequently requested.
The employee parking lot also has been moved from the south side of the building to the north side after residents said they did not mind that predictable traffic and noise as much as inmate processing, which could take place at any time of day, Cloud said. The visitors' parking lot remains on the east side of the building.
The positions of two entrances to the site, from Meyer Road and from the east through a proposed easement, have not changed. As many trees as possible will be conserved in the area as the entrance is built because the trees also serve to buffer the site, Cloud said.
Several drainage and detention options were detailed more closely in the new plan to accommodate the building's shift and to address concerns from neighbors about drainage into their addition, he said. Residents have said the neighborhood already has drainage problems.
The new plans were drawn up after the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals approved a month-long delay of the site's public hearing, which will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.
The property, which is on land formerly part of the Navistar/International Harvester campus, is in an appropriate industrial zoning category to accomodate a new jail, but the county must receive approval for a contingent use exception. Contingent uses are ones not specifically addressed in law but could be reasonably proposed for a zoning category.
The proposed jail would occupy about 50 acres of a 142-acre site, with the rest of the property available for expansion or other uses, county commissioners have said. With a capacity of more than 1,100 inmates, The jail is projected to cost more than $300 million with at least 1,320 beds for inmates.
The commissioners have said the proposed jail project is the county's largest-ever construction project.
The county was ordered by a federal judge to address chronic overcrowding and understaffing at the current jail site at Superior and Clinton streets in downtown Fort Wayne. Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates that conditions violated their constitutional rights.
The current timeline for the jail is to complete the land purchase early this year, start construction in 2024 and finish the facility by early 2027.