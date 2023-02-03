The Allen County commissioners on Friday delayed action to next week on a settlement with a woman who filed a lawsuit that claims Allen County Jail deputies injured her by using unwarranted excessive force.
A proposed settlement was held up because of lack of agreement on an unspecified detail, said Spencer Feighner, an attorney representing county officials.
Renee Barker, 55, claims she was thrown to the ground, landing on her left side and hitting her head on the concrete floor of the jail’s lock-up on Feb. 22, 2021, according to court documents. She later learned she had suffered a fracture.
The break was in the upper part of the left shin bone into the knee joint, which is a critical weight-bearing area.
Barker’s suit says she had surgery, was hospitalized for three days and underwent physical rehabilitation. She now has a metal plate in her knee and uses a walker.
The lawsuit says the deputy’s action came after Barker tapped on a window to get a staff member’s attention because the lock-up phone was broken. She was being booked for misdemeanors relating to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
The lawsuit was filed against then-sheriff David Gladieux and two other staff members, Gary App and Kameehah West. Barker said the injury caused her more than $80,000 in medical bills, lost wages, and mental and physical distress.
She also claims officers violated her civil rights by using excessive force after negligent training.
The amount she sought in damages was not yet listed Friday afternoon in online court documents.
Gladieux formally answered the complaint by saying he had no involvement in the incident and the alleged actions by officers were not in accordance with the department’s training or policy.
The commissioners previously have said they typically settle jail lawsuits because court costs would exceed the settlement amounts.