People will likely have to wait another month to hear whether the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals will allow a new jail to be built on Meyer Road.
The Allen County commissioners have asked the board to approve the contingent use application they submitted for a county jail at 3003 Meyer Road. The request is on the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. Thursday hearing, but the commissioners said in a news release Wednesday they are asking that the request be pushed back a month.
The commissioners have received new information in the past two weeks that they want more time to consider.
The commissioners received some of the information at a community information meeting with residents of the nearby Sunnymede neighborhood.
“During that meeting, county staff and the architect and engineering team gathered valuable feedback from neighbors and other local stakeholders,” a news release said. “There were several requests universally shared by those in attendance.”
The Department of Planning Services also released a report Friday that further outlines site plan considerations.
“The board of commissioners wants to afford enough time to fully consider the new information presented last week and to incorporate portions of it into revised site plans, building images and drainage plans,” the news release said.
The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal court order to address unacceptable conditions at the Allen County Jail. The commissioners are in control of the downtown facility but the sheriff manages operations.
A lawsuit filed by inmate Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union said the conditions are inhumane, citing issues including overcrowding and understaffing.
The commissioners have said the new jail will likely have at least 1,320 beds on about 70 acres of land.
If the Board of Zoning Appeals grants the commissioners’ request to delay action, the contingent use application will be considered at a Feb. 16 hearing. The board is then expected to decide whether a jail will be allowed on the Meyer Road property.