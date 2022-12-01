Discussions among several area fire companies regarding boundary changes and streamlining their organizations are on today's agenda of the Allen County Commissioners.
The commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. instead of at 10 a.m. to accommodate a public hearing on the proposals from fire protection and emergency medical service providers. They will meet in Room 35 of Citizens Square.
Discussions about fire protection services have been ongoing for years, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff. Fire and EMS officials will make presentations, and the public will be allowed to comment.
Testimony is scheduled to be taken on five proposals:
* Creation of a Northeast Fire District from the existing Northeast Fire Territory, containing the towns of Leo-Cedarville and Grabill and unincorporated portions of Cedar Creek, Scipio and Springfield Townships;
* The addition of unincorporated Marion Township areas to the existing Southwest Fire District;
* The creation of a Northwest Fire District containing the town of Huntertown and unincorporated portions of Eel River, Perry and Washington townships;
* The creation of the Aboite Fire District containing unincorporated portions of Aboite Township, and
* The creation of the Aboite Fire District containing unincorporated portions of both Aboite and Lake townships.
The proposals have been formulated by fire and municipal officials in the affected areas, not the county commissioners, who are not directly responsible for fire protection, Cloud said.
The changes are based on the challenge of appropriate response times in more rural areas of Allen County, especially in areas relying on volunteers, he said.
Fire and emergency medical services used to be able to get enough volunteers who lived or worked in proximity to firehouses, but those days are largely gone, "especially in places like ours, which are growing," Cloud said.
Reorganizing also might mean fire entities can begin, standardize or expand the levying of taxes to put fire companies on a firmer financial footing for the years ahead. Similar discussions are occurring around Indiana. including last year in northern Steuben County, when the Fremont and Orland fire companies discussed forming a fire territory to cooperate better in providing fire protection.
Some Allen County fire companies already have held public meetings to explain the issues to residents.
Today's public hearing likely will not result in definitive votes. Instead, ordinances allowing votes to be taken at a later time might be introduced or voted on. Cloud said county commissioners will have until the end of the year to take action, which would allow reorganizations to begin in 2023.
The commissioners' next scheduled meeting is Dec. 16. It's possible a special meeting will be called to vote on the fire protection issue, Cloud said.
Also on today's agenda is an update on the proposal for a new Allen County Jail.
Commissioners last week selected 2911 Meyer Road, part of the former International Harvester property in southeast Allen County, as the new proposed site for the jail.
A federal judge has ordered the county to fix overcrowding, understaffing and the treatment of inmates at the current jail in downtown Fort Wayne. The first proposed jail site at Paulding and Adams Center roads was vigorously opposed by residents for its proximity to schools.
Commissioners must have a site acquired by Dec. 16 to comply with the judge's order.