The Allen County commissioners are delaying the jail project by a month to make changes to their proposal to build on Meyer Road.
The commissioners delayed project requests to two county boards Thursday because of “substantive discussions” the officials have had with residents in the adjacent Sunnymede neighborhood, said attorney Mike Hoffman of Beers Mallers.
The commissioners were set to ask Allen County Council members Thursday to appropriate $63 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to use for new jail construction. Council president Tom Harris, R-2nd, said the request was withdrawn at the commissioners’ request.
Hoffman, on behalf of the commissioners, later asked the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals for a continuance on the jail project’s contingent use application. Dozens of people appeared to be at the meeting Thursday for the jail project, but members approved the continuance unanimously before opening the hearing to the public.
Many of the changes to the jail plan were inspired by feedback Sunnymede residents gave the officials at a public meeting in New Haven last week.
Hoffman said the month-long delay will be beneficial for both commissioners and nearby residents. One change, for example, is that the new plans will include security fencing instead of mounding, which is based on the neighborhood’s preference.
Connie Haas Zuber, board member, said she is looking forward to seeing improvements in the plan and is happy that officials are responding to residents’ concerns.
“I’m pleased to hear that they are listening at this point,” she said.
Board members discussed possible deadlines for the new plan to be submitted before settling on Feb. 7. Department of Planning Services staff will send the new plan to board members and will post it online at https://bit.ly/3GWRbBL.
The commissioners are required to get a contingent use application approved by the board in order to move forward with the project on about 70 acres of land at 3003 Meyer Road. The commissioners bought 142 acres on Meyer Road that was formerly owned by International Harvester.
To have a contingent use approved, an applicant must show that adequate storm drainage, water, sewer, other utilities and transportation exist or could be extended to the site. Applicants are also required to show how the land use will “substantially serve” the community’s health, safety and welfare and not conflict with the county’s comprehensive plan or other land-use plans.
Many residents of the adjacent Sunnymede neighborhood have opposed the Meyer Road plans at public meetings for several reasons, including drainage concerns. The proposal to build a new jail with at least 1,320 beds has also been opposed by local advocates who say officials need to divert appropriate inmates to other services, such as mental health care.
The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal court order to address unacceptable conditions at the Allen County Jail. The commissioners are in control of the downtown facility, but the sheriff manages operations.
A lawsuit filed by inmate Vincent Morris and the American Civil Liberties Union said the conditions are inhumane, citing issues including overcrowding and understaffing.
The commissioners have said the only way they can address the jail’s issues is by building a larger facility. The downtown jail has a capacity of 732 inmates.
The commissioners said in December that they hoped to get approval from the board of zoning appeals in January.
The new jail design is expected to be finalized by June 30, followed by construction bids being awarded by Sept. 30.
The commissioners estimate site preparation and construction will begin in 2024 with completion set for the end of 2026 or early 2027. The new jail is expected to cost more than $300 million.
It was unclear Thursday whether the application for federal money will come before Allen County Council in February. The $63 million request would represent more than 85% of the $72 million the county has received for COVID-19 pandemic relief through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The contingent use request is expected to be on the board of zoning appeals agenda for Feb. 16.