The elected Allen County surveyor has missed meetings, steered clear of the office and been unavailable to sign payroll and other important documents in recent months. Friday, the Allen County commissioners approved a work-around.
During a public hearing, the commissioners voted unanimously to transfer Surveyor Jeff Sorg’s duties to Michael Fruchey, a former member of the surveyor’s office who now works for the Allen County Highway Department.
The commissioners did not say why Sorg has been absent. However, as an independently elected official, Sorg does not work for the commissioners, so they cannot fire him. State law doesn’t require county surveyors to work in their offices or attend public meetings.
Sorg, a Republican, has missed 65% of county drainage board meetings and 77% of plan commission meetings since January, Commissioner Therese Brown said. He has not been in the office since February and only infrequently in the months before that. About 100 documents await his signature, she said, and he has not appointed a deputy to handle his duties.
The Journal Gazette was unable to reach Sorg on Friday. A phone number Sorg had previously disclosed on an election filing connected to an automated message that said the mailbox was full, making it impossible to leave a message.
Brown said a functioning surveyor’s office is important because a lot of development is going on. The county has another long-time surveyor’s office employee, Larry Weber, who has stood in for Sorg and provided surveyor’s input at some meetings. But Weber cannot sign documents because he is neither a professional engineer nor an elected surveyor, Brown said.
Weber cannot run for surveyor because he doesn’t live in Allen County.
Commissioners said Fruchey will continue in his position with the highway department while assuming Sorg’s necessary duties. Fruchey will continue to draw his highway department salary, so there would be little to no budget impact, County Commissioner Rich Beck said.
Sorg also continues to receive a paycheck, Brown said. His 2022 salary is about $64,000 a year, county records show.
In the past, Sorg has not met other obligations related to his office. In the fall of 2020, he failed to file a campaign finance report by the deadline and was fined $1,000 by the Allen County Board of Election. It was one of several late filings, county election records show.
Brown said transferring the duties was easier than trying to oust Sorg from the position. Other processes would require Allen County Council action and, likely, the courts, she said. The commissioners said they don’t know if Sorg has health problems and, if they did, they would not be able to discuss them due to confidentiality.
Fruchey, who attended the meeting, told The Journal Gazette he has no ill will toward Sorg, who hired him to work in the surveyor’s office.
He said he left three months ago to work in the highway department in a position that uses his background and pays more.
Staff members have taken documents to Sorg’s home but were unable to obtain all the signatures they need, Fruchey said.
Brown said commissioners had been contacted with complaints about the delays.
“This is a stopgap measure at the moment,” Brown said, “to keep things running as they should.”