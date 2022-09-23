The Allen County commissioners are now considering eight potential sites for a new jail, commissioners' President Nelson Peters said this morning during the group's weekly meeting.
The number includes a new site brought forward in recent days, he said.
Peters did not reveal the location of the new site, but said the county is contacted about possible sites nearly every week. Some are immediately rejected as not large enough or for other reasons, he said.
But Peters indicated the new site is not being rejected out of hand, telling The Journal Gazette the site is 70 acres, the recommended size, and in the southern part of the county.
He said he did not immediately recall if the site is in the county or a municipality.
Asked what made the site attractive, Peters responded "No neighbors."
Southeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods have objected to a site at Paulding and Adams Center roads. The land is now used for a county sheriff's training facility.
Opponents say the land is too close to four schools and the move would further devalue the already struggling southeast side.
The commissioners also hosted Cory Miller, president of Elevatus, the Fort Wayne architect and consultant for the new jail during the weekly jail update.
He explained a site-selection tool the firm developed and is using to analyze potential jail locations.