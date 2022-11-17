The Allen County Sheriff’s Department can buy a SWAT artillery vehicle after County Council members approved transferring $273,000 within its budget.
The unanimous decision followed a contentious discussion Thursday about how Sheriff David Gladieux has handled a fund that is under his discretion.
Deputy Chief Gary Grant asked for $273,000 to be transferred from unused salaries to vehicles.
Grant said the department needs a new armored rescue vehicle, such as a BearCat, for the safety of SWAT officers. The BearCat the department currently has is 15 years old, and replacement parts are difficult to find.
Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, called the request ironic because the Council cut the sheriff’s department budget line for vehicles by $90,000 in September. The Council reduced the vehicle line item by $90,000 because that’s how much it was over what was previously agreed on, Harris said.
Grant said he didn’t know where the discrepancy came from but the department wasn’t trying to sneak additional dollars for vehicles. Regardless, Grant said, the sheriff’s department’s need for vehicles far outweighs the proposed and approved budget amounts.
In addition to the armored rescue vehicle, the sheriff’s department needs 17 patrol vehicles, Grant said. The department planned on using more than $200,000 in reimbursement for drug and money seizures to buy the vehicles, but a court case delay prevents the law enforcement agency from receiving that money this year.
Grant argued that Harris’ concern was unnecessary considering the request required only a shift in how previously budgeted and approved money is spent, not additional taxpayer dollars. Councilman Chris Spurr, R-4th, said departments transfer funds frequently without raising concern from council members.
“This isn’t a unique situation. You know that, and I know that,” Spurr said to Harris.
The sheriff’s department is already pulling funds from other areas to meet the deputies’ transportation needs. Grant said Sheriff-elect Troy Hershberger has agreed to supplement the vehicle funding with about $150,000 out of the commissary fund.
“We won’t be asking for any extra funds next year for the vehicles we have to purchase,” Grant said.
It’s not the first time the sheriff’s commissary fund has come up in County Council discussions. The fund gathers fees that inmates pay for optional items they want in jail, such as minutes for phones and internet access.
Because the fund’s spending is at the sheriff’s discretion, council members have said they largely don’t know how the dollars are being spent. The department is only required to give the fund’s balance twice a year.
Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st, asked about a rumor Thursday that she also asked about in the September budget discussion. Is Gladieux spending commissary money carelessly to leave the next sheriff an empty commissary fund?
Grant said, “absolutely not,” before explaining the Indiana State Board of Accounts signs off on the spending.
Spurr reiterated that the sheriff’s department hasn’t violated any laws in regard to spending.
Curry-Campbell asked where the sheriff was as the discussion began, adding she had talked to Gladieux about the meeting and expected his presence.
Grant said he and Hershberger worked on the vehicle plan together with minimal input from Gladeiux because he will be the sheriff for only about a month and a half longer. Hershberger, who has served as Gladieux’s chief deputy, was elected sheriff, defeating Democrat Kevin Hunter, earlier this month. He takes office in January.
Curry-Campbell asked Grant to deliver a message after the members unanimously approved the transfer request.
“Tell the sheriff I said, ‘Hey,’ ” Curry-Campbell said.