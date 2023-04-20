Allen County Council President Tom Harris expressed his frustration Thursday with the local courts’ decision to give employees a raise.
“That’s very disappointing to me,” Harris said during a County Council meeting. “I think it should be disappointing to the taxpayers as well.”
The county has been studying employee compensation over the past year to ensure local wages are fair and competitive, Harris said. Preliminary numbers have been released and some changes were approved last month.
But court officials weren’t satisfied by the study’s findings regarding court employee salary levels. They said local court workers deserve higher pay.
In response, the courts issued an order directing Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan to reclassify about 100 court employees’ jobs retroactive to March 24. The order was signed April 10 by Judge Jennifer DeGroote, chief judge of the Allen Superior Court. Court Executive John McGauley said the Circuit Court participated, too, but the court doesn’t currently have a chief judge.
McGauley said the Circuit and Superior courts have worked with the county’s consultant for months but that the compensation study’s results “fundamentally conflicts” with the court’s own research.
“We do a great many things within the Allen County Courts to get the most done with the fewest number of staff possible, meaning that individual employees often handle multiple responsibilities,” McGauley said in an email. “Our positions have been compared to soundalike jobs in other communities without that in mind, resulting in their being undervalued. It is too difficult to compete for good employees with the private sector legal profession to accept the results of the compensation analysis as it stands.”
Indiana courts can legally set wages for their employees, but a court unilaterally exercising that right is rare, officials said.
“The fact that we are broadly utilizing that authority now for the first time ever is a clearest possible indicator of our level of concern with the outcome of the compensation study,” McGauley said.
Harris said the court is skipping the proper appeal process, however, and hasn’t exhausted various alternatives. He said the last time something like this occurred in Allen County was in the early 2000s.
“That is not something that’s done very often in this way,” Harris said.
The council will continue to look at those salaries through the appeals process despite the court’s order, Harris said. The council did not vote Thursday on whether to amend the county’s salary ordinance to be in line with the court’s order.
Councilman Ken Fries said during the meeting that he agrees with the judges.
“I understand why they did what they did,” Fries said. “Now they’re being listened to, and that’s a good thing.”
Jordan, the county auditor, said the court order isn’t subject to any other body’s approval, such as the council or the county commissioners. He plans to comply with the order and reclassify the court employees. However, he called the order a sign of dysfunction.
If the courts need more funding than what’s currently allocated by County Council, the members could reject that request, Jordan said. After that, the court could then mandate the requested funds be spent, which would begin the formal appeals process.
Jordan said there’s a good chance the Juvenile Justice Center – where most of the reclassified employees work – will have enough money this year. But he’s not sure if the courts themselves will need to request additional money to cover the increased payroll.
McGauley said the courts have worked collaboratively with the county on financial matters in the past and court officials “hope this matter is resolved in such a way that permits that to be the case again.”
The council on Thursday approved several appropriations, including more than $27 million for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority. The money will pay for completion of the airport’s east phase of its Project Gateway renovations.
The $27 million will come from funds in the airport authority’s reserves and $8 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.
This phase of the project will be fully funded and completed within two years, according to Robin Strasser, the airport authority’s director of administration and finance. Upcoming renovations include improvements to the baggage claim and rental car areas along with finishing expansion of the airport’s TSA checkpoint.
“With that additional money and money set aside in our reserves, we have enough funds now to finish out that project,” she said.