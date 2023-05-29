Monday's Memorial Day parade lasted longer than any Alan Schutte has helped plan, but he's glad the weather cooperated.
Temperatures reached the 80s for the annual event, and clear skies welcomed cars, motorcycles and hundreds of people dressed in red, white and blue down Parnell Avenue.
“It was fantastic,” Schutte said. “Weather always has something to do with it, and it was great weather. There were a lot of people lined up outside … It was great.”
The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations hosted its Memorial Day parade outside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Following the parade, the organization held a ceremony inside the coliseum for a placement of wreaths, playing of taps and remembering fallen soldiers.
Schutte is part of the parade's organization committee, which spent about two months planning the event. He said the committee makes the arrangements and contacts each of the participants.
Schutte said he didn't hear much feedback from the people around him, but one of his friends texted to tell him that he did a good job. Schutte said he wishes organizers were able to get more bands involved, but it’s been difficult to coordinate with different schools.
The Concordia Lutheran High School marching band performed in the parade, and other participants included the Concordia Junior ROTC, Mizpah Shriners and Daughters of the American Revolution.
“It’s tremendous to see support like this out in the community,” Schutte said. “I love seeing everyone come out with all their flags … It was fantastic.”
The parade lasted about an hour and 15 minutes, and participants and viewers moved inside to watch the Memorial Day ceremony. Matt Careins, senior vice commander for the Marine Corps League, was the keynote speaker.
In his speech, Careins shared stories of his time working at the White House and his work the Woody Williams Foundation, which makes Gold Star Family Monuments for families who whose relatives died in service.
"We want to honor all our family members who didn't come back," he said.
Careins said Williams is a hero of his; he met Williams a few years ago and was impressed with the work he does.
Careins ended his speech by thanking everyone for attending the ceremony and urging them to visit the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O’Day Road.
“We need to honor our veterans,” he said. “When we stop honoring them, they are forgotten.”
Darrell Lummer of Fort Wayne said he has been coming to the Memorial Day parade with his wife, Laura, for years. His three uncles served in World War II, and his father served in the Korean War, so he comes to the event to honor them each year.
“We were actually in the parade this year,” he said.
Lummer and his wife marched with the Convention of States, an organization that focuses on issues like taxes, unreasonable spending and term limits. He said the organization looks to form amendments based on those ideas.
Glynder Brownlee of Fort Wayne also attended the Memorial Day parade and ceremony, and she brought photos of her father and her son.
Brownlee said her father served more than 100 years ago, and the picture she brought was of him and his friend when they were stationed in France. The photo of her son was from when he was stationed in Germany.
“I think you should support your family in everything they do,” Brownlee said. “I thought it was very nice. I enjoyed it.”
Brownlee also said this was her second year attending the event, and she went to both the parade and the ceremony.
“Everything was very important to me,” she said.