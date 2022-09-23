Allen County Council approved one-time $1,500 hazard pay bonuses for confinement officers working in the downtown jail, despite members’ concerns about how Sheriff David Gladieux spends a fund that they don’t oversee.
Several departments made cases Thursday for County Council members to approve their funding requests for 2023. The request from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department included a new position – a community resource officer for Monroeville – and $1,500 hazard payments to those working in the current county jail.
The hazard pay bonuses are an effort to retain and hire confinement officers while county commissioners work on building a larger facility. A federal judge determined the current jail has unsafe conditions along with overcrowding and understaffing issues. The commissioners plan on a new jail being built by 2027.
But Councilman Ken Fries, a former sheriff, had concerns that quickly grabbed other members’ attention – how Gladieux spends money from the commissary fund, which is solely under the sheriff’s discretion. The fund gathers fees that inmates pay for optional items they want in jail, such as data for phones and internet.
“I was told they had a plan to spend it down so the new sheriff won’t have hardly anything when he came in,” Fries said. “That’s what I heard. If that’s the case or not, I don’t know.”
Gladieux, who did not attend the meeting, did not immediately return The Journal Gazette’s request for comment.
The sheriff’s department turned in a spreadsheet where purchases were made from the fund and how much they cost, but it offers little other information. Many items are simply listed as equipment.
The commissary fund had more than $1 million six months ago, but the balance is now less than $500,000.
During budget hearings, members typically move to approve part or all of the appeal request – the extra officer and hazard payments in the sheriff’s department’s case.
Fries moved to cut $250,000 from the garage and motor line item, adding that the sheriff could use commissary or other funding sources to buy new vehicles and maintain the fleet.
Councilman Tom Harris agreed with Fries’ idea to cut a fund the council controls.
“If their intent is to spend all of the commissary fund or wipe that out, let’s make sure it’s spent in the right direction,” Harris said. “Frankly, I’ve never seen this done before where one sheriff wipes out that fund.”
Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell said she hopes the sheriff’s department is acting legally and ethically.
The motion to cut money from the garage and motor line item failed when it was opposed by Councilmen Paul Lagemann, Chris Spurr, Bob Armstrong and Kyle Kerley.
The members approved the $733,076 request before moving back to the commissary fund.
Fries was the sole opposition to approving the sheriff department’s request. He said the move signaled that it’s harder to work in the jail than in the community so the hazard payments should be for all sheriff’s department officers – not just confinement officers.
Council members decided to take $90,000 out of garage and motor line item with Lagemann in opposition. Harris said the line wasn’t supposed to exceed $300,000, so the move corrected it.
The budget hearing lasted more than five hours, and the council had a balanced budget without touching the county’s cash reserves, which currently stand at more than $42 million. The council had about $200,000 in approved appeals from various departments that weren’t covered initially, but Jordan said the interest from the cash reserves will cover the difference in 2023.