Allen County Council members today are set to discuss – and possibly make a decision on – the proposed local income tax increase that would help pay for a new jail.
The Allen County commissioners have proposed a 0.2% local income tax increase toward the costs of building the new facility, which is estimated to cost $350 million.
State law caps a local income tax for a confinement facility at 0.2% and requires councils to approve it in increments of 0.01%. If County Council approves the new local income tax, members could set it at an amount between 0.01% and 0.2% and for up to 20 years.
The amount each resident would pay would be determined by their taxable income. For someone making $50,000 a year, a 0.1% increase would mean paying $50 more in income tax each year, while the full 0.2% would mean $100 more, Auditor Nick Jordan has said.
The Department of Local Government Finance has similar parameters set on some other types of local income taxes, including to benefit emergency medical services, Jordan said.
In response to a lawsuit filed by former inmate Vincent Morris, U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered the county to address inhumane conditions, including overcrowding and understaffing, at the downtown jail.
The commissioners have said the only way to address overcrowding is to build a larger facility. The jail’s current capacity is 741 inmates, but it is considered to be operationally full with 593 inmates.
The new correctional facility is expected to be built on farmland that will take up about half of the 140 acres at 2911 Meyer Road the county bought in April for $6.3 million. It’s expected to have at least 1,200 beds.
County Council members were expected to consider the request in June after holding a public hearing to gather input from the community. Three days before the June meeting, Council President Tom Harris, R-2nd, announced that the discussion would be delayed until July to give members more time to take a closer look at the request.
Members are expected to discuss the request today, but acting on the proposal will be up to members’ discretion. They could make a final decision, decide to table the discussion until a later time or simply not act on it.
Tony Borton of the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition, which has asked county officials to consider other options, said he will be disappointed if County Council members make a final decision on the local income tax today.
Borton said County Council hasn’t “done anything” to engage local residents since the public hearing, when numerous members of the grassroots group spoke out against the jail construction plan.
Help Not Handcuffs members have asked officials to look at alternatives to incarceration for many defendants. They favor allocating more money to addiction and mental health programs that would keep some offenders out of jail.
“For them to just do that tomorrow morning and to say, ‘We just decided this $300 million bond issue and new tax for you guys,’ I find that it’s an irresponsible way to manage taxpayer funds,” Borton said Wednesday. “They are the stewards. This project, in general, does not have enough well-researched documentation to support going forward with it.”
Helps Not Handcuffs released a study the coalition commissioned about the jail population that also offers alternatives to incarceration. Borton said he’s disappointed because he’s reached out to four County Council members, offering to talk about the study and local income tax request.
Borton hadn’t received any responses as of Wednesday evening.
“We’ve kind of been saying the same thing for 15 to 18 months that there’s a lot of problems with it, and the process is basically cutting out the public of a major, major, major decision,” he said.
In other business, County Council is expected to start annual budget discussions and consider approval of amended salaries for some county employees.