Allen County Council members will take another month to review public comments before considering the proposed local income tax increase that would finance the next county jail.
Allen County Council President Tom Harris, R-2nd, made the announcement Monday – three days before the council’s next meeting, which is when the members were initially expected to consider the request.
Council members held a public hearing Wednesday to gather opinions and answer questions about the 0.2% local income tax increase that the Allen County commissioners have proposed for a new confinement facility.
The new tax revenue would go toward paying the $286 million loan the county plans to take out to build the new facility. The estimated cost of the new jail is about $350 million.
In response to a lawsuit filed by former inmate Vincent Morris, U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered the county to address inhumane conditions, including overcrowding and understaffing, at the downtown jail.
The commissioners have said the only way to address overcrowding is to build a larger facility. The jail’s current capacity is 741 inmates, but it is considered to be operationally full with 593 inmates.
Allen County Council meets Thursday, but the income tax proposal isn’t on the agenda. Council President Tom Harris, R-2nd, said in a statement Monday that the vote on the tax increase is important to the community and requires a close look.
“As elected officials, we represent people who count on us to meet the requirements of the litigation facing the county as well as understanding and considering the needs of the taxpayers of Allen County,” Harris said. “There has been continued progress overall in recent months from all parties involved, including the commissioners, sheriff, architects and County Council, on this issue. Allowing some additional time, I believe, will be beneficial for all involved.”
The council members didn’t take any action at Wednesday’s public hearing, beyond listening to community members. More than a dozen people spoke to the full meeting room, which has more than 70 seats.
County Council is expected to consider the local income tax increase request at an 8:30 a.m. meeting July 20.