The Allen County Department of Health and Walgreens will provide free, confidential HIV testing Tuesday, which is National HIV Testing Day.
People will be able to get tested for HIV from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walgreens at 110 E. Creighton Ave., which is just south of downtown Fort Wayne. No appointments are needed.
The rapid tests, which require a drop of blood from a finger-stick, show results in one minute, a news release from the Allen County Department of Health said.
Kathy Thornson, director of HIV/STD prevention at the health department, said in a statement that everyone should know their status for the virus.
“Sexually transmitted diseases can be present without symptoms,” Thornson said. “Testing is easy, and it’s an important first step to maintaining a healthy life and reducing the spread of disease.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that HIV testing as part of routine health care screenings, but many people never get tested, the news release said.
Walgreens, Greater than AIDS, local health departments and HIV/AIDS service organizations have partnered in an ongoing effort to broaden the reach of testing and information in nontraditional settings, the news release said.
People can also get tested for HIV by making an appointment at the Allen County Department of Health annex, 4813 New Haven Ave. For more information, people can call 260-449-7504.
People can find other testing locations online by going to https://gettested.cdc.gov/