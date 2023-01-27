Allen County has had a bit more pocket change lately as its investments in 2022 started earning more interest.
County Treasurer William Royce told the Allen County Commissioners today that income from investments in U.S. Treasury bills was nearly flat during 2021. But last year he was able to secure an average interest rate of 3.1% percent.
In 2021 the interest rates averaged only .22%, he said.
Royce said he did not reinvest money in 2021 because the accounts weren't paying much more than keeping the money in a checking account.
The county's investments in 2021 earned $170,789, the treasurer's annual report says.
Bank accounts last year yielded around 3% to 4%, in interest, the treasurer's annual report says.
So far this year, "the has rate hit 5%, which I think is really amazing, considering last year," Royce said.
The county's funds for various departments and uses earned just over $3.29 million in interest in 2022.