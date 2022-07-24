Tate Bonin, who is completing her 10th year as a member of the Allen County 4-H program, will be showing animals for the last time this summer.
But because of changes at the state fair level, Bonin’s Allen County Fair animal experience won’t be the same this year.
Many of the live animals shows this year will be completed during the pre-fair days that end Monday. And although there will be some shows during the fair, which runs Tuesday through Sunday, the animal population at the barns might be noticeably smaller. That’s because some of the animals will be on their way to the Indiana State Fair for judging and shows.
The Indiana State Fair last year reported attendance of 830,390. But as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall dates of the state fair were changed so that the fairgrounds could be closed Mondays and Tuesdays for cleaning.
This year’s state fair, which runs Friday through Aug. 21, will hold live animal judging for 4-H members over the first weekend, which clashes with the Allen County Fair dates.
James Wolff, Allen County Extension director and educator, said 4-H members don’t have to place at the county level – or even enter at the county level – to enter their animals at the state fair. That’s been the case for years.
The complicating factor in 2022 is that the dates for the county and state fairs are unusually close together.
Because of the time crunch, some 4H’ers might decide to show only at the state fair, instead of trying to show at county and state within one week.
Other 4-H members, such as Tate Bonin, might take on both as a challenge.
“Really, 4-H and showing animals has changed my life,” Bonin said. “It’s made me grow into a leader. (You) have to put in the work, time, energy and money, … learning the aspects of what it takes to raise animals, all the paperwork, … what it takes to get the vet out to your farm.”
Bonin will be splitting her time between both fairs. At the county fair, Bonin plans to show turkeys, broilers, layers, dairy beef and 13 goats. At the state fair, she will show goats.
In addition to her livestock entries, Bonin is submitting a number of non-animal projects at the county fair. The usual procedure is for participants to bring their projects the weekend preceding the fair and then meet with judges who examine their work and assign ribbons.
But this year, the interview time for such projects will be divided between the time needed to get an animal ready for the ring and standing in line to talk with the judge for non-animal projects.
“A ton of kids, including me, won’t be able to sit down with the judge,” Bonin said. Her plan is to explain the situation as she checks in her projects and to ask for “a real hot sec” when it comes time to judge the project.
It’s one solution to a timetable that was finalized in January, according Michelle Love, secretary for the Allen County Fairgrounds, where the county fair is held.
The county fairgrounds, which draws a crowd of some 34,000 to 40,000 people each year, was notified about the change at the start of 2022. Because contracts for the fair, including vendors and entertainers, are usually set two to five years in advance, Love said it would have been hard to alter plans in seven months.
The state changes have affected multiple counties, not just Allen, Love noted.
Wolff said the new timetable will be challenging for families who are involved. Some might choose to enter only one fair; others will juggle travel needs to be at both.
For Bonin, after showing her animals at the Allen County Fair during the first part of the week, she will travel with another family to get to the state fair Thursday so that she can enter her goats at the state 4-H competition.