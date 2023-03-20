Six Allen County firefighting agencies have utilized Indiana’s Foam Collection Program to dispose of cancer-causing firefighting foam.
The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the department will stop purchasing foams containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, by the end of 2023 and phase them out entirely in 2024. However, Indiana’s efforts to address the harmful fire suppressant started a few years ago.
Exposure to PFAS, such as the foam, can cause adverse reactions in humans, according to the Center for Disease Control’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Research suggests that exposure to high levels of PFAS could lead to changes in liver enzymes, decreased vaccine response in children, increased risk of pre-clampsia during pregnancy and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer.
Firefighting foams are used for fire suppression by cooling and coating whatever may be fueling the fire to prevent any spread. Safer foams are readily available and currently being used by departments that have discontinued use of PFAS-containing foams.
In 2020, the use of PFAS-containing Class B firefighting foams, used to extinguish gasoline, oil and jet fuel for training purposes, was banned in Indiana.
Several area fire agencies have shifted away from the use of firefighting foams that contain PFAS by utilizing a free state program that has been in the works for over a year. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Department of Environmental Management, the two entities that launched the program, asked agencies to sign up for collection beginning in October 2021. They began collecting the foam in May.
Adam O’Connor, deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, said the state offered the program to agencies, but it wasn’t required. Six agencies in Allen County, including the city fire department, have had foam collected through the program.
Since then, the departments have collected 33,229 gallons of foam from 229 firefighting agencies across the state.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department completed collection Jan. 9, about four months after several Allen County departments – Northeast Fire and EMS Territory, Washington Township Fire Department, East Central Fire Department and EMS Protection Territory, Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District and Poe Volunteer Fire Department. Many of the county’s departments consolidated into four fire districts – northwest, northeast, southwest and west central – after the Allen County commissioners approved the move in December.