Allen County’s population increased by 2,337 residents from 2021 to 2022, according to new estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county, Indiana’s third largest by population, grew by 0.6% in that time – double the state’s 0.3% growth rate.
Since the 2020 census, Allen County’s population has increased by 5,367 or 1.4%, again double Indiana’s rate of population change. The county ranks 12th statewide from 2020-2022 and 20th from 2021-2022 in terms of population growth.
From 2021 to 2022, Allen County saw a net domestic increase of 484 people, a figure that reflects the number of residents who moved here from other parts of the U.S. and accounts for those who moved out of the county. The bulk of the county’s growth came from international migration; 844 new residents came from outside the country.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, commented on the report.
“While Allen County’s net domestic migration in 2022 has slowed compared to recent years, it still showed a positive number for 2022 compared to 2021,” she said in a statement.
Blakeman said she wasn’t surprised about the new Census Bureau data, which also indicated that population growth in most rural counties “would not be called robust.”
All northeast Indiana counties saw a population influx from international migration from 2021 to 2022, but some saw more U.S. residents move in than move out, including Adams, LaGrange and Noble counties.
Allen County also saw a natural increase in population, as births outpaced deaths by 1,190 last year. Blakeman said that’s something that might not continue much longer, however.
“Something to watch in the years to come is more counties experiencing natural decrease, when deaths start to outpace births,” she said. “With the oldest baby boomers turning 77 this year, there is a demographic cliff that is approaching.”
That natural decrease has already begun in some area counties, including Huntington, Steuben, Wabash and Wells.