The recently approved COVID-19 boosters will be available free through the Allen County Department of Health during a drive-through clinic Sept. 22.
The clinic takes place 2 to 7 p.m. at 4813 New Haven Ave., the department's Medical Annex.
Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-Biontech booster will be offered. The Pfizer booster can be given to anyone 12 or older who meets eligibility requirements, while the Moderna shot is for those 18 and older who are eligible. Those younger than 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The new boosters are single shots that can be administered at least two months after a person's last COVID-19 primary shot or booster.
The new booster also can be given to someone who recently had COVID-19, so long as 90 days have passed since their diagnosis.
The health department does not require advance registration, but officials ask those wanting a new booster to fill out and bring a registration form available at https://allencountyhealth.com/vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine.
The new boosters are known as bivalent because they protect against more than one form of the virus -- specifically, the original virus and the omicron variant linked to recent infections, said Mindy Waldron, health department administrator.