Allen County health department officials say they're prepared to deal with a lower level of lead allowed in children announced today by the Indiana Department of Health.
Young children should have no more than 3.5 micrograms of lead per deciliter in their blood, state officials said -- down from the state and federal earlier limit of 5 micrograms per deciliter.
Josh Blauvelt, coordinator of Allen County's vector control and Healthy Homes programs, said the county has been using that standard for lead exposure -- to trigger interventions for several years.
The new state standard will likely add relatively few new cases, he said. The county health department has worked with about 80 cases a year prior to the pandemic, although that dropped to around 30 last year, Blauvelt said.
The county health department responds when pediatricians report a child with an unacceptable lead level. The department provides case management, home assessments, dietary advice and education.
Health officials say no safe level of lead exists. High lead levels during childhood can lead to brain damage, learning disabilities, slowed growth, behavior problems and difficulty with hearing and speech.
“Even at very low levels, lead exposure can lead to very serious health problems, which means testing and early intervention are extremely important," Blauvelt said.
The state’s new lead threshold is an emergency rule, which is the first step toward a permanent change. The federal limit was set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2012.
According to the state health department, parents of a child with a level between 3.5 and 4.9 now will be advised to have other children in the household tested and receive education about lead risks.
Children with a confirmed level of 5 or above will be enrolled in case management, in which families are offered a home visit by a lead specialist and a home risk assessment to help families know the source of the exposure and how to address it.
State officials said they expect caseloads to increase from about 600 a year to 2,000 in the first year of the program. The new threshold requires health care providers to offer screening to all children under 6. Previously, only children covered by Medicaid were required to be screened, at 12 and 24 months.
Blauvelt said he did not know how many more cases he expects in Allen County under the new standard. But, he said, the county recently received a state grant of up to $439,000 to combat lead exposures in children.
However, the county does not provide financial help to families to remediate their homes, Blauvelt said. Remediation often involves removal or encapsulation of lead paint, a job that can be done by the homeowner or landlord or a lead-abatement professional.
In Indiana – and the Fort Wayne area – paint chips and dust found in homes built before 1978 are the most common sources of lead exposure. Young children are especially vulnerable because they tend to put items in their mouth and their small bodies are still developing.
Lead also can be found in water from old pipes, especially those running from water mains in the street to individual residences, and in lead soldering of plumbing fixtures.
Blauvelt said a child stays in case management until he or she has two tests at less than five micrograms per deciliter. Parents may be advised to change their child’s diet to include more iron and calcium, which can help remove lead.
He said he didn’t know the age of the youngest child found locally with an unacceptable lead level.
“I do feel we’re ready to handle this,” Blauvelt said of the new lead limit. “There will be some minor changes, but we’re overall prepared.”