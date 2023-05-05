The Three Rivers Horse Trail project will cost 37% less than an engineer’s estimate, the Allen County commissioners heard today.
The 5-mile trail is expected to be completed this year on county-owned property at East Paulding and Adams Center roads. An estimate by Engineering Resources Inc. predicted the project would cost more than $468,000.
Krafft Water Solutions, which is based in St. Joe, submitted a bid of about $295,000, which is about $172,000 less than the engineer’s estimate. The commissioners unanimously approved the bid after Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, said it would save the county money.
Three Rivers Horse Trails, a nonprofit, secured a matching grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for the trail after the commissioners agreed to commit money for the project.
The state will pay for 80% of the trail’s costs, up to $250,000, and the county will cover 20%.
The commissioners initially committed $62,500 for the project. When the engineer’s estimate arrived, the county thought the project would require more than $218,000 beyond the state grant.
With Krafft’s bid, the commissioners will have to pay only the difference between the grant and the project price, which will be about $46,000.
“Bidding conditions drastically improved compared to what we feared,” Cloud said.
The project will create Indiana’s first horse trail outside of state parks. It will also be the first public horse trail of any type in Allen County.