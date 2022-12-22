The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the county, saying motorists should expect travel conditions to begin to deteriorate by 8 p.m. tonight.
"This is a fast-moving severe winter storm. Conditions will change rapidly," Bernie Beier, director of the county's homeland security office, said in the advisory.
Beier said conditions will go "from dreary to dangerous in just a few hours," and how fast this happens may catch people unprepared.
LaGrange County also issued a travel advisory.
The National Weather Service has slightly revised expected snow totals for its winter storm warning in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, which remains in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. Saturday.
The weather service said:
• 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected in an area including LaGrange and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.
• 3 to 5 inches of snow are expected in Allen County and 11 other area counties – Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert in Ohio. The heaviest snow north of U.S. 24 will be from late this evening through Friday evening, with the most dangerous conditions likely along and north of U.S. 6. Snow south of U.S. 24 will fall tonight into early Friday morning, but blizzard conditions are less likely.
• 2 to 5 inches are expected in Mercer County, Ohio, where the warning is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 5 p.m. Friday.
Winds are expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the weather service said.
It said drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, with widespread blowing snow significantly reducing visibility; gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Dangerously cold wind chills to 20 below to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 10 minutes, the weather service said.