Ricky McCamey said he wasn’t supposed to be celebrating at the Allen County Courthouse Monday afternoon.
He should have been in prison, he said. But McCamey’s participation in – and now graduation from – the Jail Chemical Addictions Program – has landed him better hope for the future.
After 16 weeks of self-reflection, treatment and hopes for a better future, McCamey was one of six men who graduated from the Jail Chemical Addictions Program’s third class. He said the program was a sign from a higher being.
“It was God’s blessing to send these people into my life,” McCamey said. “When they came into my life, I was still down and slowly picking myself up.”
“It was a blessing I was asking for – and I got it.”
The selective program only works with those who are deemed ready to recover from addictions. It offers no incentives but the chance to turn things around.
McCamey said had a long struggle to find his way in life.
“The hardest part was getting to know myself,” he said.
Paul Clemens told attendees of the graduation the program came at a pivotal moment for him.
“I was at a point I knew if I didn’t get it turned around, there was no turning it around,” Clemens said.
All coming from different backgrounds, the men have also taken away their own lessons from the program. But the tools are all the same.
Joshua Vrahnos said he’s excited to see what life will be like after completing the program. Before it, Vrahnos said did not have a strong support system for his recovery.
“Now if I want to drink, I have a lot of people who I can just pick up the phone and talk to,” he said.
The program has helped Vrahnos see more clearly, he told the graduation’s attendees.
“JCAP has helped me a lot,” Vrahnos said. “It opened my eyes and connected the dots.”
Similarly, Shaun Springer said he looks forward to seeing where this new chapter takes him. The graduate said he finds comfort knowing there many people standing behind him and supporting him.
“It feels good,” Springer said. “It feels like I can actually make it this time. JCAP was one of the best choices I’ve made in a really long time.”
The men said they are excited to help future program graduates, sharing words of wisdom for the men who will follow in their footsteps.
“Stay positive,” Vrahnos said. “Nothing great happens if you hold back.”
McCamey said he hopes future participants keep pushing themselves when times get hard.
“Don’t fail yourself for the little things – always ask for help,” McCamey said. “Because sometimes you’ve got to swallow that pride.”
Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger told the graduates to make sure they also cherish the little things, specifically the small steps that lead to big accomplishments.
“Take it in small steps and you will attain that goal,” Hershberger said. “You will attain that insurmountable problem you may face in the future.”