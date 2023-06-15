Five more confinement officers are expected to start at the Allen County Jail soon.
The Allen County Council today approved hiring the guards. During the council meeting, Gary Grant, chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, also received permission to use money from the jail’s commissary fund for employee appreciation and to donate to local charities that affect jail operations in some way.
County Councilman Paul Lagemann, R-3rd, said the five new positions were the remaining of the 15 hires the county approved last year. The sheriff’s department could only fill 10 of those last year.
The jail has been understaffed for a while and is required to rectify that under a March 2022 court order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty. The judge required the county to address multiple unconstitutional situations at the jail, including overcrowding and unsafe conditions.
A study by William Wilson of the Indiana Sheriff's Association found the jail should have at least 171 confinement officers. Even when it hires the five new officers, it will have just under 150.