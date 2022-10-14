The Allen County commissioners’ agenda today was missing something that has become a mainstay at recent meetings -- an update on the jail.
Commissioner Rich Beck said in April that they would share an update on the Allen County Jail at every weekly meeting, even if there wasn’t any new information to share.
Friday’s agenda has been the first without the jail update listed on it, and the topic wasn’t brought up during the meeting.
The commissioners and the county sheriff are named in a federal lawsuit filed by inmate Vincent Morris and the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union about the conditions of the downtown jail. Judge Damon Leichty has ordered the commissioners to fix the issues, which include overcrowding and understaffing.
The commissioners are looking for a site to put an 1,100-bed confinement facility. The only possible site that has been named is 200 acres on East Paulding and Adams Center roads, where the sheriff’s training facility and shooting range is located.
Beck said after the meeting that the commissioners didn’t share an update or include it on the agenda because there isn’t anything new to share.
“There hasn’t really been any developments in the past week,” he said.
Beck expects the commissioners to return to weekly updates next week.
The commissioners meet weekly on Fridays. The meetings are typically held at 10 a.m., but Friday’s meeting was set for 9 a.m.
The commissioners also share information about the jail at allencounty.us/jail