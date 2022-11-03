The trial of a Delphi man accused of murder in the slaying of two girls five years ago is now connected to Fort Wayne.
The Indiana Supreme Court appointed Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull to preside over the trial of Richard Allen, 50. Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the Feb. 13, 2017, homicides of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13.
Gull was appointed as a special judge to hear the case after Carroll County Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself, according to Kathryn Dolan, chief public information officer for the Indiana Supreme Court.
Dolan said in a statement Thursday the court was still in the process of appointing Gull. She did not indicate where the trial would be held with Gull appointed. The trial is currently set for March 20-24, according to online court records.
A judge doesn’t have to explain or give a reason for recusal from a case, Dolan said.
The killings happened in a town of about 3,000, and most businesses continued to display flyers that had photos of the girls and ways to provide information to the police. Many residents felt a personal connection to the case, and the town continued to hold vigils for the girls over the years.
The case also got national recognition, appearing on crime-related television shows.
The two girls, who were friends, were hiking on trails near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi the day they were killed. Using video and audio that Libby recorded on her cellphone, the Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were able to release grainy photos of the suspect and a police rendering of the suspect’s face, which resembled Allen.
Police also had video of someone walking along the abandoned bridge and audio of a man telling the girls “down the hill.”
Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the case, and authorities have temporarily sealed court files to maintain the integrity of the investigation. More details about how the girls died and how Allen was caught are not available because of that.
Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26. Allen was formally charged and had his initial hearing Oct. 28, and he’s being held in White County Jail, north of Carroll County.
His next hearing is set for Nov. 22, and a pretrial conference hearing is set for Jan. 13. Those dates could change with Gull appointed as judge.