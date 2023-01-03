More children died from abuse or neglect in Allen County than in any of the state’s 91 other counties in 2021, according to a new report.
Of Indiana’s 60 child deaths, 11 occurred in the Fort Wayne area, according to the report issued by the Indiana Department of Child Services. The count included a local toddler who was beaten so badly that one of his internal organs was effectively ripped in two.
Officials investigated 271 child death cases statewide and found 22 children died from abuse and 38 deaths were caused by neglect, according to the Annual Report of Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities in Indiana.
In Allen County, six deaths were the result of abuse and five were found to be neglect.
Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, was the only other county in the state with 10 or more child deaths due to abuse or neglect. Four were due to abuse and six attributed to neglect in Marion for a total of 10.
Meaningful changes needed
Terry Stigdon, director of the Department of Child Services, commented on the findings contained in the 35-page document released late last week.
“The death of any child is a great loss for the families and communities,” Stigdon said in a statement. “We need to be able to learn from this report and make meaningful and lasting change to increase awareness of the risk factors that lead to these tragedies.”
Improper sleeping arrangements, including co-sleeping, remain a leading contributor to infant fatalities, the department said in a news release. Other common risk factors listed in the report were substance abuse, failure to supervise a child – especially near a body of water – and driving while intoxicated.
Investigators found 24 of the fatalities were accidental and 24 were homicides – for 80% of the total.
Aiden Mishawn Clark, a 17-month-old boy who died on May 17, 2021, was among the local victims whose deaths were included in the report.
Shaquille Rowe, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court in July 2022 to voluntary manslaughter in the toddler’s death. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Allen County coroner’s office said Aiden died from blunt force injuries to the chest. Medics found indications of physical abuse on the toddler’s body, court documents said.
Dr. Scott Wagner said the child’s heart was “ripped in half,” his sternum fractured and his pericardium sac torn, resulting in a “massive amount of hemorrhaging,” court documents said. He also had a lacerated spleen and hemorrhaging around his left kidney and pancreas.
Parents often
responsible
Among the state’s 60 child fatalities included in the report, the manner of death was listed as unknown/could not be determined in eight cases, and three deaths were determined to be the result of natural causes. Fifteen of the 60 children included in the report were previous victims of substantiated abuse or neglect. Two of those 15 had history only in other states, not Indiana.
The Department of Child Services is legally required to review all child fatalities when a child is younger than 3 years of age and the death is sudden, unexpected, unexplained, or involves allegations of abuse and neglect. The department also reviews all deaths of children ages 3 or old when allegations of abuse or neglect have been made.
Of the 60 victims, 27 were female and 33 were male. Death by a weapon, a category that includes a closed fist, was the most common cause of death, listed in 22 of the cases as the primary factor. The manner of death is obtained from state death certificates.
In 38 cases, the death occurred in the victim’s home.
The victim’s biological parents were often deemed responsible for the child fatalities detailed in this report, accounting for 53 of the 73 alleged perpetrators. Some cases cite multiple perpetrators as responsible for the death of the same child.
In some cases, caregiver stressors were determined to play a role in the death of a child. Substance abuse, insufficient income and unemployment were frequently cited as stress factors among caregivers.
Adams, Kosciusko, LaGrange and Noble were each the site of one child death from abuse or neglect in 2021. Other northeast Indiana counties reported none.