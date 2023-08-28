Fort Wayne/Allen County
The Aboite Branch of the Allen County Public Library will soon close for six to eight weeks to repair damage from the 2022 derecho.
The meeting room has been available to the public since the storm because of significant damage to the library’s roof.
The branch is expected to close Sept. 4, and patrons and staff will not have access to the building. This includes book browsing, meeting rooms, study rooms, programs, computers, holds pickups, curbside pickups, donation drop-offs and book returns.
No other library branches will be affected by the closure. Librarians are planning events and programs at nearby branches to connect with the neighborhood during the temporary closure. More information about those events will be available at acpl.lib.in.us/events.
Parkview conducting full-scale disaster exercises
Parkview Health will conduct multiple full-scale disaster exercises across the health system this week, with the support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The full-scale exercises are designed to validate Parkview’s emergency response plans, policies and procedures by simulating an emergency scenario in which each hospital receives a large number of patients in a short period of time, a news release said.
The general public is not invited to attend or observe any of the full-scale exercises, which are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday at specified Parkview hospital campuses. Some activity may be visible to patients and visitors, but the exercises will not interfere with any real-life care, the release said.
Parkview is one of 116 locations nationwide selected to receive support from FEMA’s National Exercise Division this year, the release said. It is one of just five locations in Region 5, which includes Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota receiving that support.
Over the last several months, representatives from FEMA have been sharing their subject matter expertise to help Parkview with exercise planning and development. The team will also help with facilitating and evaluating each exercise.
Mustard Seed Furniture Bank director steps down
After 16 years of commitment and exceptional leadership, The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank said its long-time executive director has stepped down.
Suzie Jordan will transition to a new role as executive director of Hoosiers Feeding The Hungry in early fall, according to a news release last week.
With The Mustard Seed, Jordan had an "integral role in driving the organization's mission and growth, leaving an indelible mark on the community and the organization itself," a news release said.
The Mustard Seed is a nonprofit that provides household furnishings to families and individuals as they rebuild their lives after suffering disaster, personal tragedy or other misfortunes.
Mikel Kamphues, board of directors chairman, said Jordan's impact on The Mustard Seed and the community at large has been immeasurable.
"While we will miss her guidance and presence, we are excited for her as she embarks on a new opportunity to further impact communities," he said in the news release.
The board will immediately commence a search for a new executive director.
City seeks opinions on trail expansion
Fort Wayne officials will garner opinion from city residents on the expansion of the 6-Mile Creek Trail.
The proposed expansion would extend the trail from where it currently exists on East Tillman Road to New Haven.
The public meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Harding Jr. High School, 6501 Wayne Trace.
The city is seeking public opinion as it applies for a Neighborhood Access & Equity Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for engineering and construction of the trail.
The nearly five miles of proposed trail begins at Fellowship Missionary Church at the intersection of Lemar Drive and Tillman Road and ends at the intersection of Seiler and Maplecrest roads. A map is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2pbc4wud.
People who want to participate but are unable to attend the meeting can contact Dawn Ritchie by email at dawn.ritchie@cityoffortwayne.org with their names and addresses.
Center to offer Narcan as part of campaign
The Lighthouse Community Center will offer free Narcan nasal spray applicators and #BeAware bracelets as part of an International Overdose Awareness Day campaign.
Narcan nasal spray can reverse the effects of narcotic overdoses.
The items will be available Thursday at the 3000 E. State Blvd. facility, which is open 24 hours a day. People can also learn about recovery resources and connect with other people who understand the effects of addiction, a news release said.
Brandon Bower, Lighthouse founder and director, said in a statement that participating in the campaign is a good way to show support and take part in the community’s healing.
Area
Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopens
Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopened at 7 a.m. Monday, and all services have resumed, following an air-conditioner outage, Parkview Health announced.
Following a rapid rise in heat and humidity, the facility closed early Friday and all hospital inpatients were transferred to other facilities, Parkview Health said in a statement.
Scheduled surgeries and procedures were rescheduled, the statement said. The medical office building was not affected and the Parkview Physicians Group clinics there remained open.
The hospital’s air conditioning unit was replaced, and temperatures have returned to comfortable levels, the statement said.