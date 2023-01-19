The Allen County surveyor will move forward with updating the area's drainage plan that has remained the same for 50 years after council members approved the request today.
Michael Fruchey, who was appointed to the office in September and elected to it in November, told the Allen County Council members that the Red Book, the name used for the long-term drainage plans, is still used by the county and Fort Wayne City Utilities. It's time for it to be updated, he said.
The Red Book was designed in 1972 to be relevant for county watershed areas until 2020. In 50 years, engineering has changed, Fruchey said.
Before Allen County Council members gave their blessings to Fruchey to pursue the project, Councilman Paul Lagemann, R-3rd, said that a new set of standards for watersheds would help prevent any more problems, such as in the Sunnymede neighborhood.
Sunnymede is adjacent to the proposed new Allen County Jail site at 3003 Meyer Road. The residents already have flooding problems, and they’ve been concerned that the proposed jail will make them worse.
Lagemann also said that variances to drainage that developments received over the years led to current building moratoriums in the county. The inability to construct new buildings is a problem when the county is experiencing growth, he added.
Fruchey shared an example of engineering changes.
“We do (water) detention now," he said. "We plan for 10-year storms.”
Fruchey said there will be choices to make, such as working with the Army Corps of Engineers or hiring an outside consultant.