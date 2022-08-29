Allen County has whittled prospects for a new jail site from seven to four and now three, County Commissioner Nelson Peters said Monday during a talk to the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club.
Four sites were mentioned as under consideration during the county's hearing Thursday updating federal Judge Damon R. Leichty on progress complying with his order. Leichty ruled in March that the county fix jail conditions that violated prisoners' civil rights, including overcrowding and understaffing.
Peters said the county had looked at seven sites and only three remain active, including the Adams Center Road/Paulding Road site that has generated controversy for its proximity to schools and other issues.
One site still under consideration is about 70 acres, and the other about 55 acres, Peters told The Journal Gazette after the meeting. The two are now undergoing environmental analysis, he said. Architects had just sent the county preliminary drawings showing the 55-acre property could fit what the county has in mind.
The site at 5080 Adams Center Road was recommended to the judge to meet a tight deadline, Peters said.
"It makes sense for expediency" because the county owns the 200 acres of land and a sheriff's department presence already exists there, Peters said. "But we do listen to the Allen County population."
Peters called the response to the Adams Center Road site "a firestorm."
The county will disclose the other sites under consideration at some point but is still holding back because of the chance that the price will be inflated, Peters, a Republican, said.
The commissioners appreciate the judge is allowing a more realistic time frame to work on finding a site before the next hearing Dec. 16. Documents will need to be filed in November.
A project as big as a $300-million-plus jail takes time to assemble, Peters said. The project requires due-diligence measures, appraisals, environmental and site investigations and financial approval from Allen County Council and local regulatory approvals, he said.
"It is taking us a little bit of time," Peters said.