The Allen County Recorder’s Office wants to arm homeowners to fight back against scams. The local effort is part of National Homeownership Month.
Nicole Keesling, Allen County recorder, said Thursday the most frequent scam her office sees is a notice homeowners receive saying they can pay $80 to $95 for a copy of their deed. Keesling said anyone can get a deed from the recorder’s office, which costs less than $10 and is free for deeds from before 1970.
“It’s affecting people who are mostly marginalized – elderly people or people who don’t speak English,” she said. “If you have any questions about documents that are being sent to you, do not hesitate to call anybody in the county. We are happy to help you. That’s what we’re here for.”
Allen County has a property fraud alert system for homeowners, which is free to use and tracks fraudulent record filings affecting their property. Anyone can sign up for a subscription online or by calling the recorder’s office.
Alert system users will receive information about the document type, name on the file and the date filed whenever their information is found. The property owner can decide whether it was a legitimate transaction.
Keesling also said she was talking with a representative from Fidlar Technologies, which handles the county’s property fraud alert system, and they wanted to make some updates.
“I said, ‘You know what? I think this coincides great with June,’ “ Keesling said. “‘Let’s partner together and get the timing right on this.’ And that’s exactly what we did.”
Keesling said Allen County is the first county in the country that added text alerts to the fraud alert system and is the first with a Spanish option. Users can choose Spanish language texts, calls and emails.
Peter Ollis, property fraud specialist at Fidlar Technologies, said his company has worked with Allen County since 2008.
“(Keesling) made it very clear that property fraud alert was something she wanted to grow with increased signup and increased engagement throughout the community,” he said.
The office also has a Neighborhood Resource Center, which has been in place since 2007. The center is a free system for finding maps, contacts and other information for the county’s subdivisions. It also is the gateway to an online tool that can find and view covenants and restrictions for subdivisions and condominium developments.
“It’s vital information,” Keesling said. “Covenants, restrictions and (homeowners associations) are vital to our community, and I want to make sure that all residents have all the information they have regarding their property.”
Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown, who participated in the event, said owning a home is a significant part of the American Dream.
New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said homeownership is also important to him because he was a real estate agent for 27 years.
“I know the importance of homeownership,” he said. “I know what it does for families, for socio-economic standards and for communities. It is vital for our community to have strong homeownership. But, at the same time, we have to provide varied housing for all segments of our communities.”
McMichael also said he is signing up for the property fraud alert system the county offers, and he urges other homeowners to do the same.
As of Wednesday evening, 12,589 residents were signed up for the text alert system, Keesling said. Her staff’s goal is to add 500 more in June.