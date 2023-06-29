By November, Allen County will have 10 miles of trails solely for horse riders.
Commissioner Rich Beck, members of Three Rivers Horse Trails and other local officials broke ground on the unnamed, $298,000 trail system today. The ceremony took place where the trailhead is being constructed on county-owned land at 5434 E. Paulding Road.
Lynn Sroufe, president of the nonprofit Three Rivers Horse Trails, said Allen County has one of the largest horse populations in Indiana. The trail will fill a void felt by many local equine enthusiasts, Sroufe said.
“There’s nowhere to ride horses in our county,” Sroufe said. “So there are going to be a lot of happy people.”