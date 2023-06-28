Allen County officials are considering how they might use a share of the more than $868 million in federal funding earmarked to give rural areas high-speed internet.
Despite indications that state and federal agencies are trying to get it out quickly, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said he has concerns that federal regulations show the money won’t be available until 2026.
“That’s still too long,” Peters said. “We need solutions right now.”
He estimated it will take $100 million to extend high-speed internet to all parts of the county.
Stephen Cox, infrastructure and broadband administrator for the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, said it will probably take more than two years before Indiana’s counties see the funding announced Monday by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The state will have to follow federal regulations because the funding is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2023.
The NTIA announced the dollar amounts that all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five territories will receive from the $42.45 billion in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. Recipients should receive formal notice Friday and have 180 days to submit an initial proposal describing their grant programs to distribute the money, said the news release from the federal agency.
Cox said the sooner Indiana submits its plan, the sooner it can get approval. By the 180-day deadline, the agency could have a backlog of applications, slowing the process down.
If the federal agency approves Indiana’s proposal, the state will receive 20% of its $868.1 million, Cox said. It will start identifying which areas need high speed internet.
Recipients will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to submit a final proposal incorporating the NTIA’s recommendations, he said. Then the remaining 80% will be sent to states and territories.
“This is a historic amount of money that’s being invested in the state,” Cox said.
States have five years to get broadband cable in the ground after final approval, he said. They can request extensions, but Cox said he doesn’t think Indiana will need one.
Cox said he’s hopeful that the process won’t take longer than 18 months to two years, despite the federal regulations recipients are required to meet, he said.
Peters, who leads the county’s broadband task force committee, said the commissioners used $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to leverage $25 million in grants such as Indiana’s Next Level Connections program.
Most of that broadband funding went to the Leo area, where about 2,000 homes and businesses were connected because of investment from Comcast.
That leaves about 15,000 more places to connect in rural Allen County, Peters said. He estimated it would take about $100 million to accomplish that goal, which would include investments from internet providers like Comcast.
Peters said $868 million might sound like a lot, but it won’t be enough for many communities after it’s spread over all of the state’s needs.
If the grants allow options other than fiber optic cable to provide high-speed internet, that could help, he said. Solutions, such as internet by WiFi where a modem receives signals through the air, exist.
Alternative solutions could connect some more people who’d be happy with that level of service, he said.
Cox declined to speculate on how much Allen County could receive from the state. The program is meant to extend high speed internet to rural areas where it’s not easily accessible, he said.
Less populated counties like Crawford, with 11,000 residents, might need more money, he said. Rural counties often have only one internet provider, and Fort Wayne has multiple, Cox said.
Under the government’s guidelines, areas that have internet speeds of 25 megabytes per second for downloads and uploads of 3 megabytes per second or less are considered unserved.
Areas with 100 megabytes per second for downloads and 20 megabytes per second for uploads are considered underserved.