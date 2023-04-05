Allen County officials offered condolences Wednesday to the family and friends of former County Surveyor Jeff Sorg.
Sorg, who held the office of county surveyor twice, died March 27. His April 1 obituary didn’t give a cause of death.
Sorg resigned as surveyor on Sept. 16. In his resignation letter dated July 7, he cited health problems as the reason.
Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party, also issued a statement offering sympathy to Sorg’s family.
“Jeff was a very knowledgeable public servant, whose work transcended both the Allen County Highway Department and Allen County Surveyor’s Office,” Shine said Tuesday in a statement. “His final few years in office were unfortunately marred by a myriad of health problems, but that should not diminish the good things he did as a public servant.”
Sorg missed multiple county drainage board meetings and plan commission meetings last year before he resigned.
Allen County Surveyor Mike Fruchey said the surveyor’s office is mourning Sorg’s death.
“I would not be County Surveyor today without Jeff giving me an opportunity in 2017 to be a hydrologist,” Fruchey said in the county news release. “I will always be thankful for that and his influence on our office.”
Sorg was appointed surveyor in 1993, moving up from a deputy surveyor position after the death of Surveyor Louis K. Machlan. After being elected in 1996, Sorg had to leave office in 1997 when news became public he had two felony convictions – one for burglary and one for theft – in the mid-1970s.
Indiana law prohibits felons from running for or holding elected office.
A court set those convictions aside in 2006 while he worked as the Allen County Highway Department operations manager. That made Sorg eligible for elected office again, and he was re-elected to the surveyor’s office in 2016.
The county’s news release said Sorg enjoyed Florida and loved boats and being on the water. He also enjoyed sports cars and followed NASCAR racing.