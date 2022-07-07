Two Allen County officials are helping out with an effort to overhaul Indiana’s juvenile justice system.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush appointed Allen Superior Court Magistrate Carolyn Foley to the state’s new Youth Justice Oversight Committee, according to a release. Rush also chose Superior Court Judge Judge Andrea Trevino to help lead two sub-committees.
The General Assembly created the Youth Justice Oversight Committee during the 2022 legislative session, a proposal that received bipartisan support — including a combined 140-1 vote in both houses.
The committee met for the first time June 29 and will submit its recommendations by July 1, 2023.
“This is the most comprehensive review in decades of juvenile justice in Indiana,” Foley said in a statement. “It is a powerful statement about the work we do in Allen County that two judicial officers from Superior Court are included in the leadership of this project. It is important to our community that we be at the table.”
The committee’s goals include developing plans to collect data on the juvenile justice system and address behavioral health services, as well as to plan for how to provide transitional services for children in custody of the Department of Corrections. According to the release, it will also work on the state’s juvenile diversion and community alternatives grant programs.
The committee has 20 members including Foley. There are also six working groups, one of which is co-chaired by Trevino. That group’s work includes creating tools for risk screenings and needs assessments, as well as a tool to “evaluate the use of secure detention for juveniles.”
Trevino, who serves as the administrative judge for Allen Superior Court’s family division, was also appointed as the chairwoman of the state Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Improvement Committee.
According to the release, that body operates as a liaison with state and private agencies that work with young people. It also talks about the state’s juvenile justice policies and reviews related legislation.
“It is exciting to be part of a generational review of how we deal with juveniles in the justice system,” Trevino said. “We know more now than ever before about what works and what does not when it comes to juvenile matters. Our legislature has done a great service by giving us a chance to make Indiana’s juvenile justice system state-of-the-art.”