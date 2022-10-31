Allen County has a new building commissioner now that Joseph Hutter has been promoted to the position John Caywood held for many years before his 2021 death.
Hutter has been promoted to building commissioner after serving as the assistant building commissioner for 10 months. George Smith had been in the building commissioner role after Caywood’s death in October 2021, but he “felt his calling was back in the field,” so he is working for the building department in a different role, a county news release said Monday.
“We’ve been pleased with George and how he stepped up to lead this busy department after the passing of John Caywood,” Commissioner Therese Brown said in a statement. “We’re equally pleased to promote Joe into this position.”
Hutter has 6 1/2 years of experience working for the building maintenance department and two years as a plumbing inspector. He worked for the Steuben County Building Department before moving to Fort Wayne.
“Words cannot express how thankful I am for becoming the new Building Commissioner for Allen County,” Hutter said in a statement. “I am excited to work and grow in this ever-changing construction industry. I take pride in knowing that I am a part of making Allen County a safe place for families, citizens and visitors.”
Hutter said he has 32 years of experience in the construction field, and he holds multiple licenses.
“All of this has helped me better understand what the needs and demands are in this workforce,” Hutter said in a statement. “With all of the change happening in Allen County and the growth that we are seeing, I look forward to being a part of this, for many years to come.”
The Allen County Building Department permitted a historic $2 billion in construction projects in 2021. Officials said the department is on target to surpass $2 billion in projects this year, a news release said.