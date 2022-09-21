Seven Allen County organizations will receive a combined $2.7 million in federal grants to help crime victims.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced the grants, a portion of more than $67 million awarded across the state, in a news release Wednesday.
Funding comes from fines and restitution paid by convicted federal offenders through the Victims of Crime Act program. Established in 1984, it supports local organizations that assist victims of “all kinds of crime.”
Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said it’s not enough to hold offenders accountable.
“We also need to support victims who have been impacted by violence and need assistance,” McDonald said. “Last year alone, (Victims of Crime Act) funds helped more than 200,000 crime victims in Indiana, so this program has a sizable footprint and is vital to communities across the state.”
The grants will fund initiatives “including mental health counseling, transitional housing, crisis intervention, legal aid and child and youth services” over the next two years, according to the release, as well as to support “victim-focused positions” including sexual assault nurse examiners and victim advocates.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s release also noted the organization gave priority to projects serving “marginalized and underserved communities.”
Funds will be made available to organizations starting in October following their approval by the institute’s Board of Trustees.
Allen County recipients:
• YWCA Northeast Indiana, $1,033,491
• The Center for Nonviolence, $534,141
• Allen County CASA, $391,559
• The Fort Wayne Police Department, $305,160
• Amani Family Services, $288,957
• Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, $107,602
• The Child Advocacy Center of Allen County $71,906