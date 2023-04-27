Allen County Democrats and Republicans are holding election night parties Tuesday, the two organizations announced this week.

The Allen County Democratic Party's watch party will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Center's gallery.

Meanwhile, the Republican watch party will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Allen County GOP headquarters.

Fort Wayne voters go to the polls Tuesday for this year's municipal primaries, with contested races for mayor and many city council districts. In-person voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Statehouse and General Assignment Reporter

Brett Stover is a Reporter covering the Indiana Statehouse and general assignments for The Journal Gazette. A University of Missouri graduate, Stover has covered news in Indiana since 2021.