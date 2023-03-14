Fort Wayne and Allen County’s new strategic plan for the next 10 to 20 years took effect Monday.
The All in Allen Comprehensive Plan addresses development not just as growth and land use but as community initiatives.
The plan will guide agriculture and food systems, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, community services and education, parks and environment, and public facilities and infrastructure, such as roads and sewers, a Monday news release said.
Chicago-based consultants Houseal Lavinge Associates worked with local planners for about three years on the project. The firm also received feedback from community outreach and analyzed existing conditions to make sure the plan reflects the communities it will serve.
Brandon Nolin of Houseal Lavinge told the Fort Wayne City Council in December that the plan considers residents’ access to food and other services, and the information collected shows that southeast Fort Wayne is ripe for development.
The plan went into effect following its official adoption by Huntertown Jan. 3, Monroeville on Jan. 4, Grabill on Feb. 8 and Woodburn on March 6. The Allen County Commissioners adopted the plan Dec. 9, and the Fort Wayne Council adopted it Dec. 13.
New Haven and Leo-Cedarville follow their own comprehensive plans.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said All in Allen will be “a critical guide” to ensure the participating communities are positioned for future growth.
The Allen County Commissioners, in a joint statement, said the “thousands of voices” from the community that were heard while working to develop the plan “will be a compass” for the adopting communities.
“We are confident that the community input as well as the data, research, and insight from specialists on the planning team will help guide multiple jurisdictions toward common goals for the future,” the commissioners’ statement said.
To see the nearly 250-page document, go to allinallen.org.