After spotting a copy of “Prince & Knight” at the downtown library, Aja Michael-Keller explained the fairy tale is more than entertainment for her children.
The love story between two male characters holds special meaning for one of her friends, a gay man.
“He said it basically saved his life,” said Michael-Keller, the library’s communications director. “He never had that mirror that reflected him.”
But the 2018 picture book’s LGBTQ content made it one of the most challenged books of 2019. The Allen County Public Library is highlighting resistance to this book and others as part of Banned Books Week, which runs through Saturday. The theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
The county library system rarely receives formal challenges about materials, but Executive Director Susan Baier said anything that brings attention to the freedom to read and free access to information is important. Certain books continue to face opposition nationwide.
“The freedom to read, that was a hard-won battle at one point,” Baier said, “and it’s something that we still need to appreciate and take steps to continue to protect.”
The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services last year. That’s the highest number of attempted book bans since officials began compiling the lists 20 years ago. It resulted in about 1,600 individual book challenges or removals. Most of the targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQ people.
“It’s really upsetting,” Baier said. “That representation is so important. It literally saves lives.”
The office found 62% of challenges happen at schools and school libraries while 37% happen at public libraries. Parents and patrons are the largest groups to initiate the challenges, at 39% and 24%, respectively.
Baier said local library patrons concerned about materials can complete a form, which would trigger a formal review process chaired by the system’s chief of public service operations. A committee would review the book and make a recommendation. The item could stay, be removed or relocated, such as from the teen area to adult area.
“Let me just stress, that is not a regular occurrence here at all,” Baier said, noting she hasn’t encountered a formal challenge since joining ACPL in March 2021.
Instead, she said, patrons will occasionally contact her with concerns. She welcomes those conversations because it’s their library.
“Often, it ends on a really productive note,” Baier said. “We may not be in total agreement with one another. The patron may still not want to read that book, and that is totally their right, but I think they leave with a better understanding of the role of the library and why we have that particular book.”
A survey conducted this year on behalf of the library association showed 71% of voters oppose efforts to remove books from public libraries, including 75% of Democrats, 70% of Republicans and 58% of independents.
Maintaining a diverse collection is important because books serve as windows and mirrors, Baier said. Children need to see themselves reflected in the literature they consume, she explained, and they need a window to the wider world to see how people live.
Judy Blume’s books were windows for Baier, who grew up in a homogeneous community in rural southern Illinois. Blume’s stories were set in urban areas, including New York City, and featured characters diverse in race and religion.
“That really opened up the world to me at a time when, you know, travel wasn’t available to me,” Baier said. “But I could learn about other places and how other kids lived through a book.”
Baier recalled getting in trouble for lending a copy of Blume’s book “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” to a friend. The book, which addresses puberty, is an example of how literature can be a safe place to explore complicated issues, Baier said. But the work has faced opposition, which is why it’s included in the downtown library’s Banned Books Week display.
Other titles showcased include “A Wrinkle in Time,” which has been subjected to bans because of religious content, and the “Captain Underpants” series, which has been perceived as encouraging disruptive behavior.
Michael-Keller encourages people to use Banned Books Week as a time for reflection.
“A lot of people don’t realize how fragile access to books really can be,” she said.