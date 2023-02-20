The Allen County Public Library’s Rolland Center for Lincoln Research has put three new exhibits on display that focus on the lives of Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
The exhibits include images, letters, diaries, and artifacts highlighting their time in the war; an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; and experiences of German, Irish, Swedish and French immigrants during the war. The items are part of the library’s Lincoln Collection.
The collection can be viewed by the public during open hours at the library’s downtown main branch, 900 Library Plaza. For more information, go online to acpl.info.