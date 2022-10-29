Flashes of blue, green and purple light. Rolling rumbles of thunder.
And that was just to set the mood Saturday afternoon as the Allen County Public Library’s basement-level theater was transformed into a somewhat tamer version of “Tales from the Crypt.”
Playing the part of the narrator were representatives of three northeast Indiana groups who say they cohabit the realm of the scary.
They recounted some of the spine-tingling stories they’ve experienced investigating otherworldly phenomena – meetings with spirits, hearing disembodied voices and seeing inexplicably flashing lights.
For them, it’s just part of a day’s work.
“My whole childhood, I saw spirits,” said Nick Carboni, cofounder of Old Worlde Paranormal. He manages the Bell Mansion, a former downtown funeral home, with his girlfriend, Angie Sturm.
The former Klaehn, Fahl & Melton funeral home now operates as a ghost-hunting site and event venue.
Carboni said spirits have joined him in houses he’s lived in, haunting his dreams and pinning him down in bed, unable to move. He contends he’s heard disembodied voices and screams.
At one point, he had a paranormal expert come clear his house, to make some spirits leave and others cross back over into … well, wherever they came from. He now does that type of work for people who believe their house is haunted.
Ricky Hilliard, who partners with Carboni in despooking houses, said his first paranormal experience was when he was 13 and visiting a Civil War battlefield. He saw an apparition of a cavalry officer outside the site’s visitors center. He added that the Bell Mansion is “a safe place,” even with its spirits.
“We don’t allow negative entities in our building,” Hilliard said.
Women who represented the Ghost Hunters Society of Fort Wayne included one who said she had a “full apparition” of her best friend’s grandmother and another who called herself “an empathic medium” who has awakened to see three spirits chatting at the foot of her bed.
Another claimed that spirits “attach” to her, including the spirit of a woman who died by suicide in a basement. The apparition showed images related to her death, including that she didn’t mean to die but instead wanted her husband to save her.
That didn’t happen.
Four representatives of Three Rivers Investigative Paranormal Society brought what they called evidence from several paranormal-seeking excursions in Indiana, Ohio and other parts of the country.
Most of the evidence was garbled voices caught on tape; other examples were gleaned by rigging up motion sensors or setting up a device with a light that blinked in answer to questions.
The group included Theresa Cannizzaro of Huntington; Chuck Osenbaugh of Antwerp, Ohio; and Michelle Reeves and Don Moehlenkamp, both of Fort Wayne.
Megan Bell, no relation to the Bell Mansion, put together the program in her capacity as programs manager at the library. “I’m always looking for ways of bringing adults in the door,” she said. “The paranormal gets high interest.”
Saturday’s program was the last in a series of three billed as “Ominous October.”
Bell said she had her own experience of the paranormal after her father bought a hardware store in Ohio from a man who had died. Stories circulated that the former owner periodically visited the store wearing cowboy boots.
One day, when she was alone in the store, Bell heard a sound in one of the aisles. Anyone who has sat around a campfire telling ghost stories knows what comes next.
Bell said: “I heard cowboy boots.”