Once a month, meeting rooms at Allen County Public Library branches transform into spaces filled with music, crafts and reading activities. People passing by can hear adults singing and hear them dancing around.
Rebecca Wolfe, manager for the Grabill branch, has worked for the library for 27 years. A few years ago, she and some other branch managers noticed that agencies helping adults with developmental disabilities would bring groups to the library.
“Sometimes they would just sit and watch movies in our meeting rooms,” Wolfe said. “And we thought, ‘What if we had a program to keep them occupied and engaged while they’re at the library?’”
After that, she came up with the idea for the All Abilities Club – a monthly, hourlong meeting for adults with developmental disabilities. The club has continued to grow, and this summer Wolfe has found more inclusive ways for them to be involved with the library.
One change has been through the SPARK summer reading program, which runs through Monday. Wolfe created a bingo sheet for adults with disabilities with tasks including “read or look at a book for 10 minutes” and “visit any branch of the Allen County Public Library.”
Once someone completed five tasks in a row, they would win a prize. If they completed all the tasks, they would win a book.
“It’s been fun to see some of our participants pick out books they’re interested in,” Wolfe said. “Some are interested in children’s books or comic books or teen-level books … so it’s just a good variety.”
Wolfe said the program has been successful this summer, and she’s enjoyed watching people get involved through bingo. She plans to tweak the program next year because many of the tasks are based on going to the library, and she wants people to be involved with other areas of the community.
“We have heard from staff and parents who are really excited about it, and I think it will just continue to grow,” she said. “Hopefully, it will gain some momentum and grow next year.”
Before Wolfe launched the All Abilities Club, she tried to research other libraries with something similar but couldn’t find many. She did find a couple of webinars that helped her with ideas, and Wolfe continues to come up with a different theme for each meeting.
The next All Abilities event will be Aug. 10 at the Dupont branch, and the theme is Frida Kahlo. Attendees will celebrate with stories and art projects. The library also hosts Movies with Friends for adults with disabilities, where attendees are encouraged to sing, dance and move around.
Cynthia Harter is a former librarian who now volunteers with the All Abilities Club. Harter, a graduate student studying to work with people with disabilities, said she wanted hands-on experience, so she has volunteered with the program since June.
“I got really enthusiastic,” she said, “because it’s just so awesome to see how excited everybody got and how happy they were to be engaged in the program.”
Harter helps Wolfe read stories and oversee movement activities and crafts with attendees. She said the All Abilities Club shows people that the library is welcoming and inviting for everyone.
“This is really near and dear to my heart,” she said. “It feels really good to know that I’m making an impact and doing something that promotes the library.”
Wolfe said hosting the All Abilities Club is one of the best parts of her job, and she thinks it’s important to make everyone feel accepted. She tries to learn the names of regular attendees and is also learning their personalities.
One organization she works with through the program is Maple Seed Farms, a local nonprofit that works with individuals with physical and developmental disabilities.
Jess Koehneke, service coordinator for Maple Seed Farms, said its groups have been going to the monthly meetings for about two years. The outings allow participants to have new experiences in a safe environment – just down the street at the Dupont library branch.
“It’s just fun, and it keeps everybody engaged,” she said. “And then when our individuals come back, they’re hyped and talking about what they just experienced. It’s just a big part of their day.”
Koehneke appreciates how inclusive the activities are. She also enjoys seeing Wolfe interact with Maple Seed Farms’ groups when they attend meetings.
“We just love her,” Koehneke said. “She recognizes our individuals, and she’s been such a positive support. She’s always friendly to our individuals, which is really important.”
Koehneke said Maple Seed Farms sends about 10 individuals and four support staff members each time they attend. She said the support staff likes attending All Abilities meetings as well because staff members help the group participate in activities and thrive in the environment.
Families also enjoy All Abilities Club, Koehneke said, because it’s a way to get more involved with the community.
“Overall, it’s been very positive,” she said. “We don’t have anyone who is concerned about going.”
Carlee Smith, day program coordinator for Maple Seed Farms, schedules when her program’s participants will attend All Abilities meetings. She said meetings are typically the first or last Thursday of the month.
Smith doesn’t regularly attend the meetings, she said, but sometimes she will go in her free time to see what they are doing. She said Maple Seed Farms has a great relationship with the library.
“Even when we’re not doing All Abilities Club, they’re very welcoming,” Smith said. “They have coloring stuff out all the time, and they have toys, and we can rent out meeting rooms so we can take big groups or individuals who can’t go in open spaces.”
Wolfe is great with programming, Smith said, and individuals are always in a good mood after the meetings. Smith thinks a club like this is important for adults with disabilities.
“It’s altered for what they need,” she said. “I feel like it’s just so important to have options like that so they can be more involved in the community.”